Heading up the bill for a second stacked day of Madrid’s Mad Cool, The Killers, as ever, understand the assignment. Seasoned headlining pros and consummate showmen, it’s not just that they’ve got a back catalogue of bangers to rival any stadium-slaying band out there, the difference lies in the extra little splashes of magic Brandon Flowers and co still make the effort to pepper the set with. Tonight, ‘Human’ comes backed by its Spanish translation ‘HUMANOS’ beamed in huge letters behind the band, while Flowers’ chat might not be medically advisable but gauges the tone of the festival’s first year back perfectly: “This is no isolation. This is a superspreader event. Respect peace, respect love and respect rock’n’roll”.

In amidst the endless hits - from an early, still-pounding ‘Jenny Was A Friend Of Mine’ through a sweeping ‘Read My Mind’ to a closing triple threat of ‘All These Things I’ve Done’, ‘When You Were Young’ and, of course, ‘Mr. Brightside’ - also comes the debut of new track ‘Boy’. Rousing and with a refrain of “don’t overthink it, boy”, it all comes buoyed (boom-tish) with melodic patters reminiscent of Erasure’s ‘A Little Respect’.

Earlier in the afternoon, Modest Mouse’s idiosyncratic indie makes for the perfect soundtrack to the blistering near-40 degree heat, the likes of ‘Float On’ and a closing ‘Dashboard’ spirit-lifting without demanding too much of a mosh. Over on the second stage, however, Amyl & the Sniffers clearly didn’t get the memo and proceed to pummel through a set that could induce heatstroke. Singer Amy Taylor remains unphased, however, stalking the stage and spitting out ‘Guided By Angels’ and ‘Security’ with the sparky aggression of a caged animal let loose.

