Earlier in the afternoon, Haim pull out a different set of quirks, integrating an array of semi-skits between their brand of LA pop rock. A staged mic check introduces the three sisters to the stage by name, while later bassist Este fakes a phone call from “Frederico who I fucked yesterday in the porta potty” before descending into the crowd for ‘3AM’. If the humour can come off as a little forced, then the crowd lap it up regardless and, come ‘The Wire’ and ‘The Steps’, the love for the sisters is tangible.

Over on the Region of Madrid stage, it might be meltingly hot but no one is cooler than Phoebe Bridgers, who rocks up in a black suit and shades to a heavy metal intro track. It’s this juxtaposition of humour and musical catharsis that has, of course, made the singer’s star ascend so steeply in recent years, and both elements shine through in spades today. Backed by a simple stage set of cut-out mountains and a video screen that flicks through pages of a pop-up storybook, ‘Kyoto’ is introduced as “one for the dads”, and recent track ‘Sidelines’ as a love song, its yearning refrain playing out as the sun sets.



When Bridgers runs through the front row, high fiving various sign-wielding superfans, she gives the mic to one who uses the moment to shout for “women’s education and women’s rights”. “Trans rights are being taken away in America right now - fuck that shit, it’s horrible to watch from a distance,” picks up Phoebe before shouting out a series of charities including Planned Parenthood and The Ally Coalition. She ends, fittingly, with ‘I Know The End’, as the storybook sets on fire to a huge shredding finale solo. Bridgers might make some of the most heartbreaking music around, but she also knows how to wrangle a good time.

