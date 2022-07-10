Four days into Mad Cool’s hefty 2022 event and the constant run of big-hitters is showing no sign of abating. Tonight, on the Madrid festival’s big Saturday, they’re packing at least three fully-fledged headliners in their own right, and that’s before we even reach the none-too-tiny supporting bill.

Before the celebratory festival vibes fully kick in, there’s a socially-charged moment from Ukraine’s Alina Pash over on the Amazon Music stage. Interjecting her beat-heavy, bombastic pop with impassioned speeches about the current state of war in her home country, it’s an emotional juxtaposition of pain and escapism that hits hard. “This is not a conflict from Ukraine, this is real war,” she pleads at one point. “This is real genocide from Russia to Ukraine and the world community - humanity - needs to react to it collectively.”

It might be a large jump in tone from Pash to Leon Bridges - who emerges onto the festival’s second main stage in full bell-sleeved ‘70s garb for a sun-drenched stop off of his current Gold-Diggers Sound tour - but the singer makes for the perfect ease into the evening, the warm guitars of ‘Texas Sun’ or the gentle harmonies of ‘River’ a born soundtrack to the beating heat of the day.