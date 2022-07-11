After celebrating the tenth anniversary of his second album ‘Channel Orange’, Frank Ocean has released two new episodes of blonded Radio.

The latest shows from a series orientated on “how to change your mind”, Frank interviews Dr. James Fadiman about psychedelics for Episode 012 ‘blonded LSD’, accompanied by a 35 minute original score produced by Frank.

Episode 013 ‘blonded ENERGY!’ sees Frank conduct an interview about self-realisation and the ancient practice of Qi Gong with Master Mingtong Gu.

Have a listen at www.apple.co/blonded.