“I’m Sam Fender, I’m from Newcastle and this is the hottest gig I’ve ever played in my life,” begins the visibly melting singer by way of an introduction to Mad Cool’s closing Sunday line up. While, just before him, Local Natives make a decent stab at ignoring the near-40 degree heat, their balmy US indie floating along prettily if without too much excitement, there’s no such possibility of mellowness for Fender and his gang. Too searing, too emotionally-charged and too, let’s be honest, northern to simply blend in to the sea of tanned revellers, instead he delivers a set that’s potent in its fish out of water sensibilities.

Repeatedly refusing the offers of a fan from a side-of-stage manager (“I’ve got to do this properly and pass out and puke on stage”), Fender is a wonderfully endearing mix of genuine humour and musical emotional heft. ‘Howdon Aldi Death Queue’ is heavy and visceral, while ‘Spit Of You’’s paternal catharsis comes preceded by a brief moment of visible heatstroke: “One of our first gigs was here back when we were telling labels to fuck off, but eventually you have to suck the corporate cock… I’m losing my mind up here, I’ve got a plate of lasagne in my head. Anyway, here’s a really sentimental song about my dad!”

There are mini mosh pits of Newcastle-shirted super fans, a bunch of roses that gets hurled on stage from an adoring acolyte and a heartfelt tribute to his mother who “fought through everything with fucking grace” that precedes ‘Seventeen Going Under’. Fender might be a sore thumb in the Spanish heatwave, but he turns every moment round to work for him.