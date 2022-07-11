Ahead of the release of their second album ‘Get Fucked’ on 19th August via Bargain Bin Records, The Chats are releasing the video for new track ‘I’ve Been Drunk in Every Pub in Brisbane’.

“Brisbane is quite a bit hotter than the rest of the country,” says Eamon Sandwith, “so it’s one of those places where it’s more acceptable to start drinking earlier. I reckon there would be 900 or so pubs that you would have to hit, and I have actually been to a good chunk of them, but if you were go to all of them, it would be hard to even remember which ones you’d been to, and which ones you hadn’t, especially if you’d got fucking pissed.”

Check it out below.

‘Get Fucked’ Tracklisting:

1. 6L GTR

2. Struck By Lightning

3. Boggo Breakout

4. Southport Superman

5. Panic Attack

6. Ticket Inspector

7. The Price Of Smokes

8. Dead On Site

9. Paid Late

10. I’ve Been Drunk In Every Pub In Brisbane

11. Out On The Street

12. Emperor Of The Beach

13. Getting Better