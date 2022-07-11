Watch The Chats release ‘I’ve Been Drunk in Every Pub in Brisbane’ video
The track features on their forthcoming album ‘Get Fucked’.
Ahead of the release of their second album ‘Get Fucked’ on 19th August via Bargain Bin Records, The Chats are releasing the video for new track ‘I’ve Been Drunk in Every Pub in Brisbane’.
“Brisbane is quite a bit hotter than the rest of the country,” says Eamon Sandwith, “so it’s one of those places where it’s more acceptable to start drinking earlier. I reckon there would be 900 or so pubs that you would have to hit, and I have actually been to a good chunk of them, but if you were go to all of them, it would be hard to even remember which ones you’d been to, and which ones you hadn’t, especially if you’d got fucking pissed.”
Check it out below.
‘Get Fucked’ Tracklisting:
1. 6L GTR
2. Struck By Lightning
3. Boggo Breakout
4. Southport Superman
5. Panic Attack
6. Ticket Inspector
7. The Price Of Smokes
8. Dead On Site
9. Paid Late
10. I’ve Been Drunk In Every Pub In Brisbane
11. Out On The Street
12. Emperor Of The Beach
13. Getting Better
More like this
Tracks: Young Fathers, Sorry, The Big Moon and more
It’s time for another weekly roundup of the biggest and best new releases.
The Chats announce new album ‘Get Fucked’
Check out lead single ‘6L GTR’ now.
The Chats return with ‘Struck By Lightning’
The group have also had a lineup change!
The Chats take us through ‘High Risk Behaviour’
The Aussie group give us a track by track run through of their recently released debut studio album.