Following the release of their fourth album ‘At The Hotspot’ earlier this year, Warmduscher have announced a new four-track EP of remixes of album tracks by Yard Act, Joe Goddard, Red Axes and Glok.

“There’s nothing better for the soul than taking whats yours, giving it to your friends and letting them chew it up and spit it back out in your face,” Warmduscher’s Clams says. “Something different, something weirder, something better, bolder, or even more beautiful! Ladies and gentleman we’ve got friends in high places, and these friends have chewed us up perfectly. We hope you enjoy more of the same, only much more different, Warmduscher the remixes!!”

Releasing Yard Act’s take on ‘Greasin’ Up Jesus’ today, Yard Act say, “We’ve been long-time fans of that freakshow called Warmduscher. They’re disgusting, funny, sexy and cool as. When we found out they felt the same things about us, it could only make total sense to stick our fingers in each other’s noises. ‘Greasin’ Up Jesus’ is a perfect come down album ender to a rollercoaster party record, but behind those louche elevator synths and chintzy shuffling drums, we could hear that there was still a party going on underneath, and so we tried our best to dig it up and let it out with our remix. We had so much fun doing this. Long live Warmduscher.”

Check it out below.