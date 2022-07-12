News Architects announce new album ‘the classic symptoms of a broken spirit’

Photo: Ed Mason

Check out new track ‘tear gas’ now.

12th July 2022

Set for release on 21st October via Epitaph, Architects have announced their new album ‘the classic symptoms of a broken spirit’.

Alongside the news, the group are also sharing brand new track ‘tear gas’. Check it out now below.

‘the classic symptoms of a broken spirit’ Tracklisting:
1. deep fake
2. tear gas
3. spit the bone
4. burn down my house -
5. living is killing us
6. when we were young
7. doomscrolling
8. born again pessimist
9. a new moral low ground
10. all the love in the world
11. be very afraid

See Architects live at the following dates:

NOVEMBER
05 - Leeds, First Direct Arena
06 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro
08 – Dublin, 3Arena
09 - Belfast, SSE Arena
11 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena
12 - London, 02 Arena
14 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
15 - Bournemouth, International Centre

Get tickets to watch Architects live now.

