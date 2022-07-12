Set for release on 21st October via Epitaph, Architects have announced their new album ‘the classic symptoms of a broken spirit’.

Alongside the news, the group are also sharing brand new track ‘tear gas’. Check it out now below.

‘the classic symptoms of a broken spirit’ Tracklisting:

1. deep fake

2. tear gas

3. spit the bone

4. burn down my house -

5. living is killing us

6. when we were young

7. doomscrolling

8. born again pessimist

9. a new moral low ground

10. all the love in the world

11. be very afraid