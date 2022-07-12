Ahead of the release of their self-titled EP on 12th August via So Young Records, New York’s Been Stellar are sharing new single ‘Manhattan Youth’.

“‘Manhattan Youth’ ponders the ways in which the city shapes a child’s worldview,” the band explain/ “In many ways, this song is a reaction to the typical ode to romantic New York. When living in a place like New York, one is subjected to disturbing, saddening, and gruesome scenes regularly. This reality is especially true for children growing up in the city.

“Musically, the song started with a looping drum pattern Laila came up with. At the time we were experimenting with sounds and rhythms that felt outside of our usual pallet, like Talking Heads and Jorge Ben Jor. For a long time we thought of the song as an instrumental jam, but began to lean into the poppiness of the track as it developed.”

Check it out below.