With her new album ‘All Of Us Flames’ set to arrive on 26th August via Bella Union, Ezra Furman is unveiling her new single ‘Lilac and Black’.

“I’ve started to think of us trans women as a kind of secret gang, scattered across the world. Or that we could be that,” Ezra explains. “So I wrote this theme song for us, and gave us some gang colors: lilac and black. Unfortunately, being trans usually comes with some kind of threat to one’s well-being or even one’s life. The hostility toward us right now is intense and the stakes are high. This song is an expression of deep solidarity and willingness to defend our lives.Being an inherently peaceful person, I hate to imagine it, but there are times that violent self-defense, or defense of others, is the moral and necessary path. This song is about being ready for that.

“It’s also about how being trans so often feels like a war we never asked for. On top of the seemingly endless social stigma and barriers to our general thriving, various governments have now set in motion a concerted movement to virtually outlaw healthy trans existence. Let it be known: we demand safety, resources and dignity, and we are ready to fight for our lives and the lives of others.”

Have a listen below.

‘All Of Us Flames’ Tracklisting:

1. Train Comes Through

2. Throne

3. Dressed in Black

4. Forever in Sunset

5. Book Of Our Names

6. Point Me Toward the Real

7. Lilac and Black

8. Ally Sheedy in The Breakfast Club

9. Poor Girl A Long Way From Heaven

10. Temple Of Broken Dreams

11. I Saw the Truth Undressing

12. Come Close