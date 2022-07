With her eagerly-awaited second album ‘Surrender’ set for release on 29th July via Polydor, Maggie Rogers has announced that she’ll be sharing a new track this week.

Set to land on Thursday, new song ‘Horses’ will follow previous singles ‘That’s Where I Am’ and ‘Want Want’.

Check out Maggie’s announcement and the ‘Surrender’ track list below.

‘Surrender’ Tracklisting:

1. Overdrive

2. That’s Where I Am

3. Want Want

4. Anywhere With You

5. Horses

6. Be Cool

7. Shatter

8. Begging For Rain

9. I’ve Got A Friend

10. Honey

11. Symphony

12. Different Kind Of World