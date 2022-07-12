Set for release on 14th October via Transgressive, Mykki Blanco has announced their new album ‘Stay Close To Music’.

Sharing lead single ‘French Lessons’ featuring Kelsey Lu alongside the news, Mykki says, “The song is a reflection on the possibility of true love, on the notion that one truly can experience what we see in the Hollywood films,” Mykki reveals. “The song is also this ode in a way to Lou Reed. I’m not what I would consider a singer at all, I’m a talk singer so I look to people in history who have that same style: Tom Petty, Jonathan Richmond of the Modern Lovers, Lou Reed - these are all AMAZING ‘talk singers’ and I feel comfortable in that style vocally. The song was originally composed by FaltyDL and it encapsulated so much sonically of what I was trying to articulate with my own music. FaltyDL has a way of touching on the spiritual subtleties of life. He is able somehow to create mystery out of banality, to create tranquility and fill a room with zen-like vibrations, something unnameable and yet so familiar a feeling.”

“Kelsey Lu, I’m sure will go on to become one of the legendary artists of my generatio,” they add. “A classically trained virtuoso with a voice that sounds ancient like a bell ringing for the first time, like something out of a Greek odyssey. I have been a long-time super fan of Kelseys and collaborating with her on this song has been a very special moment for myself and FaltyDL.”

Check it out below.

‘Stay Close To Music’ Tracklisting:

01 - Pink Diamond Bezel

02 - Steps (feat. Saul Williams and MNEK)

03 - French Lessons (feat. ANOHNI and Kelsey Lu)

04 - Ketamine (feat. Slug Christ)

05 - Your Love Was A Gift (feat. Diana Gordon)

06 - Family Ties (feat. Michael Stipe)

07 - Your Feminism Is Not My Feminism (feat. Ah-Mer-Ah-Su)

08 - Lucky

09 - Interlude

10 - Trust A Little Bit

11 - You Will Find It (feat. Devendra Banhart)

12 - Carry On (feat. Jónsi)

13 - French Lessons [Single Version] (feat. Kelsey Lu)