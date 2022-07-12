Following the release of their debut album ‘Reeling’ earlier this year, The Mysterines are now releasing the video for LP cut ‘All These Things’.

In our review of their debut, we said, “The debut album from Liverpool’s The Mysterines is the sound of a band pushing through the undergrowth in reach of the sun […] Though not a flawless effort, musically speaking, this band’s baby teeth are not far off falling out.”

Revisit the full review here and check out the video for ‘All These Things’ below.