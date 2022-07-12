Listen Young Fathers return with ‘Geronimo’
It’s their first new music in over four years.
Four years on since the release of their last album ‘Cocoa Sugar’, Young Fathers are back with new track ‘Geronimo’.
“A good time trying. That’s what Ma said, she was smiling, but it was meant as a warning,” the group say. “It’s a track about contrast, because life is contrast - pushing through, giving up, all at the same time. Wanting everything and then wanting nothing, then wanting everything again. It’s kind of reflective of where we are at the moment, trying to remember how to do this again.
“Trying to make music and all of the other stuff that comes along with it. Trying to forget all the bad bits, just trying to get somewhere. And that’s where we are right now, trying to get somewhere.
“It’s the tenderness in toil, we had expelled a bunch of stuff with a lot of drive and wilder energy beforehand but this one had focus. It widened the scope again for us personally, that’s where the real high comes from. We grew another arm. We surprised ourselves.
“So coming back with a track called ‘Geronimo’ feels quite fitting. Just the 3 of us again, but still in a fucking basement.”
Have a listen now.
