Recorded just after his Latin American tour, Boy Pablo has released new single ‘Be Mine’.

“I’ve been obsessed with cumbia music for a while now so it became natural for me to try writing something inspired by it,” says Nico Muñoz. “It was one of those songs I didn’t expect to write, it just appeared. It’s basically a cheeky way to approach a love interest that you know has a slight interest in you. I feel like it’s a very Latino romantic thing to do.”

Check it out below.