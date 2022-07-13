Watch Boy Pablo releases new single ‘Be Mine’
“It’s basically a cheeky way to approach a love interest that you know has a slight interest in you.”
Recorded just after his Latin American tour, Boy Pablo has released new single ‘Be Mine’.
“I’ve been obsessed with cumbia music for a while now so it became natural for me to try writing something inspired by it,” says Nico Muñoz. “It was one of those songs I didn’t expect to write, it just appeared. It’s basically a cheeky way to approach a love interest that you know has a slight interest in you. I feel like it’s a very Latino romantic thing to do.”
Check it out below.
More like this
Shelter Boy links up with Boy Pablo for ‘Terrace’
It comes alongside the news of Shelter Boy’s debut album!
Boy Meets World: Boy Pablo
With a casual 70 million streams on one of his earliest singles, the three years leading up to Nico Muñoz’s debut have been nothing short of spectacular. Now, he’s welcoming you into his universe.
Boy Pablo - Wachito Rico
His pining craft, all jazzy guitar shapes and heart-stung pleas, feels remarkably well-realised.
Boy Pablo shares ‘Rest Up’ video
His debut album ‘Wachito Rico’ is released on Friday.