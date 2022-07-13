Out now! Flo Milli covers DIY’s July 2022 issue
Also featuring Maggie Rogers, Hayley Kiyoko, George Ezra, Viagra Boys and more!
Over the past three years, the ascent of Flo Milli has been wild, with each release from debut ‘Beef FloMix’ seeing the Alabama rapper’s star rise even further. Now, she’s gearing up for her next masterstroke - the release of debut album ‘You Still Here, Ho?’ this month - and we sat down with her to mark the occasion, and find out exactly what’s to come.
Elsewhere this issue, we dive into the delightfully bizarre world of Viagra Boys’ new release, catch up with Maggie Rogers as she returns with her second album, and speak to Hayley Kiyoko about the journey she had to undertake to reach ‘Panorama’.
We also chat to the self-proclaimed “best band since Oasis” Enumclaw, and other new acts you should be keeping an eye on, Willow Kayne, Naima Bock and Crawlers.
Plus, we’ve got you a bumper-sized report on the almighty return of Glastonbury; frankly, we’re still not over it…
Dive in now!
As featured in the July 2022 issue of DIY, out now. Scroll down to get your copy.
