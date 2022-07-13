News Pixey announces debut mini-album ‘Dreams, Pains and Paper Planes’

She’s sharing new track ‘Recycled Paper Planes’ too.

13th July 2022

Set for release in September on hess Club Records, Pixey has announced her debut mini-album ‘Dreams, Pains and Paper Planes’.

“’Dreams, Pains & Paper Planes’ is my biggest release to date,” she explains. “The majority of the record was written, recorded and produced by myself in my bedroom, alongside a couple of studio tracks. Genre bending was something I wanted to experiment with, tailoring to the moods of each song but still keeping to the core big beat elements. I wanted to write a record that kept a sunny sound but was more anxious lyrically. More than anything, I want the listener to feel like they can dip into an alternate world for a while, whether it’s comforting or not.”

Sharing new track ‘Recycled Paper Planes’ alongside the news, she adds, “‘Recycled Paper Planes’ is a track I wrote, recorded and produced in one day in my bedroom. The whole thing flowed so quickly - I started with the bass line and quickly wrote the corresponding guitar parts. The song is about everybody trying to relive & recreate other people’s dreams, that nothing is ever really original. We’re all just a recycled, repackaged version of the past trying to make a living.”

See Pixey live at the following dates:

JULY
23 | Tramlines Festival, Sheffield
24 | Truck Festival, Steventon
30 | Y Not Festival, Matlock
31 | Liverpool International Music Festival, Liverpool

AUGUST
06 | Bingley Weekender, Bingley
14 | 110 Above Festival, Leicester

SEPTEMBER
10 | Confessional Music And Arts Festival, Blackburn

