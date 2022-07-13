News Sports Team detail 2022 Margate bus trip
Nine8 Collective, Traams, The Dinner Party, Island Of Love and Heartworms are coming along for the ride too.
Taking place on 13th August, Sports Team have announced their annual bus trip to Margate.
Joined by Nine8 Collective, Traams, The Dinner Party, Island Of Love and Heartworms, the trip comes ahead of the release of Sports Team’s second album ‘Gulp!’ on 26th August via Island Records.
Talking about the event, Rob Knaggs says: “There’s a very limited artwork painted by Ben of a flaming bus jumping over a crowd which is nice, there’s also a new bug hat, this time in black and some Machine Gun Kelly created t shirts with a flaming anvil that don’t make any sense but will impress people who know about that sort of thing I’d imagine. There will be celebrity friends, free beers (maybe) novelty tatt and the opportunity to sing along with indie rocker Alex Rice as he oozes his grubby way to the seaside.”
See Sports Team live at the following dates:
JULY
14 - Super Bock Super Rock, Lisbon
16 - Zwarte Cross, De Schans
23 - Truck Festival, Steventon
24 - Tramlines Festival, Sheffield
29 - Y Not Festival, Matlock
30 - Kendal Calling, Lowther
31 - Over The Bridge, Edinburgh
AUGUST
05 - The Great Hall, Cardiff (w/The Libertines)
06 - Valley Fest, Somerset
11 - Haldern Pop, Haldern
13 - Bus Trip ‘22, Margate
27 - Victorious Festival, Portsmouth
SEPTEMBER
09 - LKC Festival Bilbao
10 - Andalucia Festival, Malaga
16 - Masquerade, Atlanta
17 - Richmond Music Hall, Richmond
18 - Songbyrd, Washington
20 - Middle East - Upstairs, Cambridge
21 - Mercury Lounge, New York
22 - Johnny Brenda’s, Philadelphia
24 - Hard Luck Bar, Toronto
25 - El Club, Detroit
26 - Schubas, Chicago
28 - 7th Street Entry, Minneapolis
30 - Ponyboy, Oklahoma City
OCTOBER
01 - Empire Control Rooms, Austin
02 - House Of Blues, Dallas
04 - Valley Bar, Phoenix
06 - The Observatory, Santa Ana
07 - The Echo, Los Angeles
08 - Bottom Of The Hill, San Francisco
11 - O2 Academy, Leeds
12 - Barrowlands Ballroom, Glasgow
13 - O2 Academy, Birmingham
14 - Academy, Manchester
16 - Rock City, Nottingham
17 - O2 Guildhall, Southampton
19 - O2 Academy, Bristol
20 - UEA, Norwich
21 - Roundhouse, London
24 - Limelight 2, Belfast
25 - The Academy, Dublin
NOVEMBER
04 - Exil Club, Switzerland
06 - Chelsea Club, Vienn
08 - Cafe V Lese, Prague
09 - Privatclub, Berlin
11 - Loppen, Copenhagen
13 - Bar Brooklyn, Stockholm
14 - Parkteatret, Oslo
16 - Molotow, Hamburg
18 - Tivolivredenburg, Utrecht
20 - Botanique, Brussels
21 - La Boule Noire, Paris
