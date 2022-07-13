Taking place on 13th August, Sports Team have announced their annual bus trip to Margate.

Joined by Nine8 Collective, Traams, The Dinner Party, Island Of Love and Heartworms, the trip comes ahead of the release of Sports Team’s second album ‘Gulp!’ on 26th August via Island Records.

Talking about the event, Rob Knaggs says: “There’s a very limited artwork painted by Ben of a flaming bus jumping over a crowd which is nice, there’s also a new bug hat, this time in black and some Machine Gun Kelly created t shirts with a flaming anvil that don’t make any sense but will impress people who know about that sort of thing I’d imagine. There will be celebrity friends, free beers (maybe) novelty tatt and the opportunity to sing along with indie rocker Alex Rice as he oozes his grubby way to the seaside.”

