Watch Steve Lacy links up with Fousheé for ‘Sunshine’
Photo: Julian Klincewicz
New album ‘Gemini Rights’ arrives later this week.
Ahead of the release of his new album ‘Gemini Rights’ on 15th July on RCA Records, Steve Lacy is sharing new single ‘Sunshine’ featuring Foushée.
‘Gemini Rights’ follows the release of Steve’s 2019 debut ‘Apollo XXI’. In our review of the record, we said, “If Lacy is to get the props he deserves, he may well be one of the young black artists leading the charge for a better world.”
Check out new single ‘Sunshine’ below.
