Three years on since the release of their debut LP ‘The Dots’, ALASKALASKA have announced that their new album ‘Still Life’ will be out on 14th October on Marathon Artists.

Sharing the title track today, the band say, “Still Life asks, is what is supposed to connect us on a worldwide scale being used more for vanity/ego, distraction or even surveillance/control? ‘Look at it breed, modern greed…’. It’s a bit of a cautionary tale, much like 1984…if you get my drift. Still though, there are glimmers of hope - ‘I’ve got the seed in my pocket….’ as in I’ve got seeds to sow, seeds to grow. Small gestures can make big changes.”

Check it out below.

‘Still Life’ Tracklisting:

1. Growing Up Pains (Unni’s Song)

2. TV Dinners

3. Person A

4. Still Life

5. Pressure

6. Rise And Shine

7. Get Me High

8. Glass

9. Simple

10. Flowers

11. Long Lasting Pleasure