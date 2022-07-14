Listen daine shares new single ‘Dragging’
It follows the release of ‘Sleepwalking’ last month.
After returning with new track ‘Sleepwalking’ last month, her first new material since the release of debut mixtape ‘Quantum Jumping’ in March, daine is sharing new single ‘Dragging’.
In our review of her March mixtape, we said, “Her storytelling remains striking, and her production sharp and evocative, everything crafted purposefully, and showing formidable focus for someone so new.
Read the full review here and check out ‘Dragging’ below.
