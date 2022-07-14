Listen Flo Milli unleashes new track ‘No Face’
Her debut album ‘You Still Here, Ho?’ is out later this month.
Confirming that her debut album ‘You Still Here, Ho?’ will be out on 22nd July on RCA Records, Flo Milli has dropped new track ‘No Face’.
Speaking to us for the cover of our July 2022 issue, Flo told us, “You don’t know how many people are gonna feel inspired or moved, or seen by your music. I feel like relatability is your power. When I’m angry or sad, it’s like, ‘Make a song about it’. So many artists get scared to do that, but I’ve learned to use those moments.”
Read the full interview here, and listen to ‘No Face’ below.
