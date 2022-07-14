Following the release of their self-titled EP last year, Hyd is sharing new single ‘Afar’.

Co-written and produced by frequent collaborator Caroline Polachek, the track was written during a period that Hyd temporarily lost their eyesight.

“The voice in the song is meant to emanate from an imagined guardian - a presence without a body, an angel next to me,” Hyd explains. “My vision was gone and I had to steam my eyes regularly with hot water vapor, which was the predominant element of that time for me and this song. Caroline and I started ‘Afar’ in Santa Monica and finished it at her house in Brooklyn. The productions are distilled to feel like a vapor den.”

Have a listen below.