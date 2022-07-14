London’s Modern Woman are sharing their latest single ‘Ford’.

“‘Ford’ has been one of the oldest songs in our repertoire.”, says singer and guitarist Sophie Harris, “I wrote the bassline loop for it a long time ago, one day when I only had a bass to hand. I structured the song and added guitar and simple vocal. I wanted to give it a raw and slightly sinister feel to it. We can spend an incredibly long time working a song in our practise space before we ever play it live, so we wanted to make sure that energy resonated through the recording.

“Lyrically, it is about a girl who borrows her brother’s Ford and drives it around. For Juan’s vocals towards the end of the song, I went with a William Burroughs-esque cut up technique and collected different car-related writings, chopped them up and reformed them.”

Check it out below.