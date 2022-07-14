Set for release on 16th September, Mumford & Sons’ Marcus Mumford has announced his debut solo album ‘(self-titled)’.

Featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo and more, today Marcus is sharing first single ‘Cannibal’.

Have a listen below.

‘(self-titled)’ Tracklisting:

1. Cannibal

2. Grace

3. Prior Warning

4. Better Off High

5. Only Child

6. Dangerous Game (ft. Clairo)

7. Better Angels

8. Go In Light (ft. Monica Martin)

9. Stonecatcher (ft. Phoebe Bridgers)

10. How (ft. Brandi Carlile)