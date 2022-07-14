News Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo and more to feature on Marcus Mumford’s debut solo album
Listen to his first solo single ‘Cannibal’ now.
Set for release on 16th September, Mumford & Sons’ Marcus Mumford has announced his debut solo album ‘(self-titled)’.
Featuring Phoebe Bridgers, Clairo and more, today Marcus is sharing first single ‘Cannibal’.
Have a listen below.
‘(self-titled)’ Tracklisting:
1. Cannibal
2. Grace
3. Prior Warning
4. Better Off High
5. Only Child
6. Dangerous Game (ft. Clairo)
7. Better Angels
8. Go In Light (ft. Monica Martin)
9. Stonecatcher (ft. Phoebe Bridgers)
10. How (ft. Brandi Carlile)
See Marcus Mumford live at the following dates:
NOVEMBER
14 Leadmill, Sheffield
15 02 Shepherds Bush Empire, London
18 The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA, Norwich
19 02 Institute 1, Birmingham
20 Uni Great Hall, Exeter
22 Marble Factory, Bristol
23 Albert Hall, Manchester
24 Invisible Wind Factory, Liverpool
26 SWG3 Galvanisers, Glasgow
28 Olympia, Dublin