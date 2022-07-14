News The Big Moon announce new album ‘Here Is Everything’
Check out first single ‘Wide Eyes’ now!
Two years on since the release of ‘Walking Like We Do’, The Big Moon have announced that their new album ‘Here Is Everything’ will be out on 14th October via Fiction Records.
Sharing first single ‘Wide Eyes’ to get us hyped for what’s to come, Jules Jackson says, “I was desperate to write a really big, happy song. My soul was overflowing with the joy of something but I was too physically and mentally exhausted to actually string words together and define it and make music with it. In late 2021, I met Jessica Winter who came into my life like an angel and helped me turn those jumbled feelings into a song and I think it’s just a mad snapshot of a time when life just felt huge and holy and raw and incredible. I was nursing a five month old baby, I was barely sleeping, I was losing my hair, I was pumping and sweating and crying and lonely and only just about coping, but amongst all that, I felt a burning love and a new kind of happiness. I guess the world felt innocent again. For a while anyway.
“For me, this song feels so personal but when Soph, Celia and Fern stepped in, it turned into something bigger, and it feels like friendship and promise - we have loved every minute of being back together and doing what we do.
“With this song I get to spend three and a half minutes in that place, and that time, and I’m so glad I have it and I’m so glad I get to share it with people.”
See The Big Moon live at the following dates:
JULY
17 – Finsbury Park, London (w/ George Ezra)
22 – Ventnor Fringe, Isle of Wight
23 – Truck Festival, Oxfordshire
24 – Leopallooza, Cornwall
29 – Kendal Calling, Cumbria
30 – Underneath The Stars, Yorkshire
31 – Y Not Festival, Derbyshire
SEPTEMBER
19 – The Leadmill, Sheffield
20 – Concorde 2, Brighton
21 – O2 Academy, Birmingham
23 – Oran Mor, Glasgow
24 – Newcastle University
25 – Academy 2, Manchester
27 – Tramshed, Cardiff
28 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London
