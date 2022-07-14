With his debut album ‘Cub’ set for release on 16th September, Wunderhorse is sharing new single ‘Leader of the Pack’.

“Leader of the Pack is a song about betrayal,” Jacob Slater says of the track. ‘About not being able to escape the thing that eats away at you, it’s a song written as a means of getting even.”

Have a listen below.

‘Cub’ Tracklisting:

1. Butterflies

2. Leader of the Pack

3. Purple

4. Atlantis

5. 17

6. Teal

7. Poppy

8. Mantis

9. The Girl Behind The Glass

10. Morphine

11. Epilogue