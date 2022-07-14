Listen Wunderhorse releases new track ‘Leader of the Pack’

Photo: Waespi

Lifted from his upcoming debut album ‘Cub’.

14th July 2022

With his debut album ‘Cub’ set for release on 16th September, Wunderhorse is sharing new single ‘Leader of the Pack’.

“Leader of the Pack is a song about betrayal,” Jacob Slater says of the track. ‘About not being able to escape the thing that eats away at you, it’s a song written as a means of getting even.”

Have a listen below.

‘Cub’ Tracklisting:
1. Butterflies
2. Leader of the Pack
3. Purple
4. Atlantis
5. 17
6. Teal
7. Poppy
8. Mantis
9. The Girl Behind The Glass
10. Morphine
11. Epilogue

See Wunderhorse live at the following dates:

JULY
22 - Truck Festival - Oxford

AUGUST
18 - Green Man Festival - Wales

OCTOBER
20 – Lafayette – London

Get tickets to watch Wunderhorse live now.

