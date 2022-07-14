Listen Wunderhorse releases new track ‘Leader of the Pack’
Lifted from his upcoming debut album ‘Cub’.
With his debut album ‘Cub’ set for release on 16th September, Wunderhorse is sharing new single ‘Leader of the Pack’.
“Leader of the Pack is a song about betrayal,” Jacob Slater says of the track. ‘About not being able to escape the thing that eats away at you, it’s a song written as a means of getting even.”
Have a listen below.
‘Cub’ Tracklisting:
1. Butterflies
2. Leader of the Pack
3. Purple
4. Atlantis
5. 17
6. Teal
7. Poppy
8. Mantis
9. The Girl Behind The Glass
10. Morphine
11. Epilogue
See Wunderhorse live at the following dates:
JULY
22 - Truck Festival - Oxford
AUGUST
18 - Green Man Festival - Wales
OCTOBER
20 – Lafayette – London
