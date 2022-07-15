Watch Aitch and Bakar share video for ‘In Disguise’
Aitch’s debut album lands next month.
Ahead of the release of his debut album ‘Close To Home’ on 19th August, Aitch is sharing the video for new single ‘In Disguise’ featuring Bakar.
Speaking about his debut LP, Aitch said, “This one means a lot. The past 4 years have been crazy thank you to everyone that’s been involved I can’t appreciate you enough, whether you been here from the start or not I got nothing but love 🤞 A lot of different emotions went into this I can’t wait to share it with u lot! Came this far without dropping an album and that’s all because of you , thank you for being patient with me❤️ let’s see how far this one takes us.”
Check out the video for ‘In Disguise’ below.
See Aitch live at the following dates:
OCTOBER
03 - Olympia Theatre - Dublin, Ireland [SOLD OUT]
06 - O2 Academy - Glasgow, Scotland [SOLD OUT]
08 - O2 Academy - Leeds, UK [SOLD OUT]
09 - O2 City Hall - Newcastle, UK [SOLD OUT]
11 - O2 Academy 1 - Liverpool, UK [SOLD OUT]
12 - O2 Academy 1 - Sheffield, UK [SOLD OUT]
14 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK [SOLD OUT]
16 - O2 Academy 1 - Leicester, UK [SOLD OUT]
17 - O2 Academy - Birmingham, UK [SOLD OUT]
19 - The Great Hall - Cardiff, Wales [SOLD OUT]
20 - O2 Academy 1 - Bournemouth, UK [SOLD OUT]
21 - O2 Academy 1 - Bristol, UK [SOLD OUT]
22 - Alexandra Palace - London, UK
24 - O2 Victoria Warehouse - Manchester, UK [SOLD OUT]
25 - O2 Victoria Warehouse - Manchester, UK [SOLD OUT]
Records & Merch
Aitch - AitcH20 Coloured EP EP
£18
Aitch - AitcH20 EP CD
£10
Aitch - AitcH20 CD EP + Coloured Vinyl EP
£26
More like this
Aitch links up with Bakar for ‘In Disguise’
Aitch’s debut album lands later this year.
Bakar - Nobody’s Home
An impressive and accomplished debut, well worth the wait.
Bakar announces debut album ‘Nobody’s Home’
Listen to new track ‘NW3’ now.
Tracks: Grimes, Kim Petras, The National and more
This week’s pick of the biggest and best new songs.