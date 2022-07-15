To celebrate the release of her new album ‘Beatopia’, Beabadoobee is sharing the video for ‘Sunny Day’.

“Sunny Day is a song that I’ve always wanted to make but something that I’ve never done before,” Bea says. “Putting it on Beatopia was quite nerve wracking for me but I’m glad I did. We had written it during a week of crazy productivity in terms of creating songs, I had a session with Starsmith and the song just flowed naturally. I love it.”

Check out the video below, and read our full review of ‘Beatopia’ here.