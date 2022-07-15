Watch Beabadoobee reveals ‘Sunny Day’ video

Photo: Erika Kamano

Her new album ‘Beatopia’ is out now.

15th July 2022

To celebrate the release of her new album ‘Beatopia’, Beabadoobee is sharing the video for ‘Sunny Day’.

“Sunny Day is a song that I’ve always wanted to make but something that I’ve never done before,” Bea says. “Putting it on Beatopia was quite nerve wracking for me but I’m glad I did. We had written it during a week of crazy productivity in terms of creating songs, I had a session with Starsmith and the song just flowed naturally. I love it.”

Check out the video below, and read our full review of ‘Beatopia’ here.

See Beabadoobee live at the following dates:

JULY
15 - Finsbury Park - London, UK
30 - Osheaga Music & Arts Festival - Montréal, QC

AUGUST
10 - Sziget Festival - Budapest, Hungary
11 - Oya Festival - Oslo, Norway
12 - Way Out West Festival - Gothenburg, Sweden
20 - Summersonic Festival - Japan
21 - Summersonic Festival - Japan
24 - Zurich Openair Festival - Zurich, Switzerland
25 - Rock En Seine Festival - Paris, France

OCTOBER
04 - Olympia Theatre - Dublin, UK
05 - Ulster Hall - Belfast, UK
07 - O2 Academy - Bristol, UK
08 - UEA - Norwich, UK
10 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK
11 - NX - Newcastle
13 - Manchester Academy - Manchester, UK
14 - Foundry - Sheffield, UK
17 - Chalk - Brighton, UK
18 - Southampton - Engine Rooms
19 - O2 Brixton Academy - London, UK

Get tickets to watch Beabadoobee live now.

Records & Merch

More like this

Popular right now