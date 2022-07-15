Bass icon Blu DeTiger has teamed up with Biig Piig for new track ‘Crash Course’.

“‘Crash Course’ is collection of New York sounds spun around and spit out onto an L.A. racetrack,” Blu DeTiger explains. “It’s dirty bass, high energy, fun. We had the best time making this and I think that comes through when you listen to it. I’ve been a big fan of Biig Piig for a while, she has a really unique voice and sound. It was really cool to collaborate with her on this.”

Biig Piig adds, “Making the track in L.A. with Blu, Rex and Oscar was so fun, it all flowed so great in the studio and the drums and bass line just set me off - I feel like we tapped into this divine feminine energy, and when the lyrics and melodies came I pictured us driving fast down a highway, GTA style blaring the speakers.”

Check it out below.