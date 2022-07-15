Following the release of their album ‘Broken Equipment’ earlier this year, Bodega have announced an expanded version ‘Xtra Equipment’.

Sharing new track ‘The Art Of Advertising’ alongside the news, Bodega’s Ben Hozie says, “Even when in the mode of social critique, I personally tend to think of my songwriting as more literary than analytic but here, the ‘The Art of Advertising’ and ‘Art and Advertising’ diptych functions as a sort of pop rock treatise on the subtle but crucial distinction between art and advertising (’Art creates cosmos’ whereas advertising ‘surface(s) status quo’).”

Check it out below.

‘Xtra Equipment’ Tracklisting:

1. Thrown

2. Doers

3. Territorial Call of the Female

4. NYC (disambiguation)

5. Statuette on the Console

6. C.I.R.P.

7. Pillar on the Bridge of You

8. How Can I Help Ya?

9. No Blade of Grass

10. All Past Lovers

11. Seneca the Stoic

12. After Jane

13. Memorize w/ yr Heart

14. The Art of Advertising

15. Art and Advertising

16. Post yr Kilimanjaro (Doers 2.0)

17. Top Hat No Rabbit

18. Everybody’s Sad

19. For The Record (Stretch Arm Strong cover)

20. Provisional (Fugazi cover)