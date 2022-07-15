Watch Dylan drops new track ‘Girl Of Your Dreams’
The track arrives alongside a new video directed by Dylan and Carla Dauden.
Rising newbie Dylan has dropped her brand new track ‘Girl Of Your Dreams’.
“Girl of Your Dreams is very simple and straight to the point,” Dylan explains. “The day I wrote it, I was feeling a lot of frustration towards someone who sadly had absolutely no interest in me. Ultimately, they hadn’t done anything wrong, so instead of writing a ‘screw you’ song, I wrote a ‘want me!’ song.”
Check it out now below.
See Dylan live at the following dates:
JULY
23 - King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels*
24 - Latitude Festival
29 - Mercury Lounge, New York City - SOLD OUT
31 - Lollapalooza, BMI Stage, Chicago
AUGUST
01 - School Night, Los Angeles
06 - Øresundsparken, Copenhagen*
26 - Leeds Festival
27 - Feastival
28 - Reading Festival
SEPTEMBER
21- 24 - Reeperbahn Festival
24 - Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt*
OCTOBER
01 - Neighbourhood Festival
30 - Brudenell Social Club, Leeds - SOLD OUT
31 - SWG3, Glasgow - SOLD OUT
NOVEMBER
02 - Student Union, Newcastle - SOLD OUT
04 - Gorilla, Manchester - SOLD OUT
05 - O2 Academy 2, Birmingham - SOLD OUT
06 - Arts Centre, Norwich - SOLD OUT
07 - KOKO, London - SOLD OUT
09 - Fleece, Bristol - SOLD OUT
10 - Patterns, Brighton - SOLD OUT
*Supporting Ed Sheeran