Listen Hockey Dad return with ‘T’s To Cross’
It’s their first new music since 2020.
Back with their first new material since the release of their 2020 album ‘Brain Candy’, Hockey Dad are sharing new single ‘T’s To Cross’.
“T’s To Cross is an ode to the rat race,” the band explain. “It’s a look into the daily grind most people go through just to survive. Clock in/Clock out. Everybody jumping over the top of each other to make it up the totem pole. When really we all end up old and bald. Is this lifetime of sacrifice really worth it in the end?”
Check it out below.
See Hockey Dad live at the following dates:
JULY
15 – The Mann Center – Philadelphia, P
16 – Xfinity Center – Mansfield, MA
17 – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh - NY
21 – Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, CT
22 – PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ
23 – Merriweather Post Pavilion – Columbia, MD
26 – Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park – Atlanta, CA
27 – FirstBank Amphitheater – Franklin, TN
29 – White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX
30 – Germania Insurance Amphitheater – Austin, TX
31 – Irving Music Factory – Irving, TX
AUGUST
01 – The Zoo Amphitheater – Oklahoma City, OK
04 – Arizona Federal Theatre – Phoenix, AZ
05 – YouTube Theater – Inglewood, CA
06 – The Majestic Ventura Theater – Ventura, CA
11 – Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater – San Diego, CA
12 – Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Curio Collection by Hilton – Las Vegas, NV
13 – FivePoint Amphitheater Rideshare/Uber Lot – Irvine, CA
14 – Oxbow RiverStage – Napa, CA
Records & Merch
Hockey Dad - Blend Inn CD
£9
Hockey Dad - Blend Inn LP
£15
Hockey Dad - Brain Candy CD
£10
Hockey Dad - Brain Candy LP
£20
Hockey Dad - Brain Candy Swirl LP
£22
Hockey Dad - Brain Candy CD + T-Shirt
£25
More like this
Hockey Dad - Brain Candy
If a fuzzy but fun album’s what you’re after right now, look no further.