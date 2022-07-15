Back with their first new material since the release of their 2020 album ‘Brain Candy’, Hockey Dad are sharing new single ‘T’s To Cross’.

“T’s To Cross is an ode to the rat race,” the band explain. “It’s a look into the daily grind most people go through just to survive. Clock in/Clock out. Everybody jumping over the top of each other to make it up the totem pole. When really we all end up old and bald. Is this lifetime of sacrifice really worth it in the end?”

