Listen Hockey Dad return with ‘T’s To Cross’

Photo: Jye Talbot

It’s their first new music since 2020.

15th July 2022

Back with their first new material since the release of their 2020 album ‘Brain Candy’, Hockey Dad are sharing new single ‘T’s To Cross’.

“T’s To Cross is an ode to the rat race,” the band explain. “It’s a look into the daily grind most people go through just to survive. Clock in/Clock out. Everybody jumping over the top of each other to make it up the totem pole. When really we all end up old and bald. Is this lifetime of sacrifice really worth it in the end?”

See Hockey Dad live at the following dates:

JULY
15 – The Mann Center – Philadelphia, P
16 – Xfinity Center – Mansfield, MA
17 – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh - NY
21 – Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, CT
22 – PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ
23 – Merriweather Post Pavilion – Columbia, MD
26 – Cadence Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park – Atlanta, CA
27 – FirstBank Amphitheater – Franklin, TN
29 – White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX
30 – Germania Insurance Amphitheater – Austin, TX
31 – Irving Music Factory – Irving, TX

AUGUST
01 – The Zoo Amphitheater – Oklahoma City, OK
04 – Arizona Federal Theatre – Phoenix, AZ
05 – YouTube Theater – Inglewood, CA
06 – The Majestic Ventura Theater – Ventura, CA
11 – Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater – San Diego, CA
12 – Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Curio Collection by Hilton – Las Vegas, NV
13 – FivePoint Amphitheater Rideshare/Uber Lot – Irvine, CA
14 – Oxbow RiverStage – Napa, CA

Get tickets to watch Hockey Dad live now.

