Following the release of his debut album ‘Reason To Smile’ in March, Kojey Radical is sharing a reworked version of album cut ‘Born’ featuring Cashh and King Promise.

“It’s always a good feeling when you have made a piece of music that last and unites cultures,” Kojey says. “Cashh is someone I have been a fan of for a very long time and working with him on the album was actually more of a dream come true for me and King Promise is an artist that I have admired for some time and reached out as soon as the album came out and let me know he was down so it just came together to make something that I am really proud of and hope you all love it.”

Check out the collab below.