Listen Kojey Radical unveils remix of ‘Born’
The reworked track features Cashh and King Promise.
Following the release of his debut album ‘Reason To Smile’ in March, Kojey Radical is sharing a reworked version of album cut ‘Born’ featuring Cashh and King Promise.
“It’s always a good feeling when you have made a piece of music that last and unites cultures,” Kojey says. “Cashh is someone I have been a fan of for a very long time and working with him on the album was actually more of a dream come true for me and King Promise is an artist that I have admired for some time and reached out as soon as the album came out and let me know he was down so it just came together to make something that I am really proud of and hope you all love it.”
Check out the collab below.
See Kojey Radical live at the following dates:
JULY
10 North Sea Jazz Festival Rotterdam
22 Bluedot Festival Macclesfield
23 Standon Calling Festival Standon
29 International Music Festival Liverpool
AUGUST
27 Lost Village Festival Lincolnshire
SEPTEMBER
03 Forwards Festival Bristol
10 Naked City Festival London
NOVEMBER
01 The Albert Hall Manchester
02 SWG3 TV Studio Glasgow
03 O2 Academy Brixton London
