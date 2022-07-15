News Paramore announce Autumn US shows
It’ll be their first shows since 2018.
Paramore have announced that they’ll be performing 12 shows across the US later this year, marking their first shows since 2018.
Kicking off in Bakersfield on 2nd October, they’ll be making stops in Omaha, Chicago, Toronto, and Atlanta as well as festival appearances at Austin City Limits, When We Were Young and Corona Capital Festival before wrapping up in St. Augustine on 16th November.
Check out the dates below.
OCTOBER
02 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Theater
04 - Magna, UT - The Great SaltAir
06 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater Omaha
08 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
09 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits
11 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory
14 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater
16 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits
22 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival
23 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival
29 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival
NOVEMBER
07 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
09 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
11 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center
15 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
16 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
19 - Mexico City, MX - Corona Capital Festival
