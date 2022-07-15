Paramore have announced that they’ll be performing 12 shows across the US later this year, marking their first shows since 2018.

Kicking off in Bakersfield on 2nd October, they’ll be making stops in Omaha, Chicago, Toronto, and Atlanta as well as festival appearances at Austin City Limits, When We Were Young and Corona Capital Festival before wrapping up in St. Augustine on 16th November.

Check out the dates below.