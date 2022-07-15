Listen Sam Fender releases new single ‘Alright’

It comes ahead of his huge show at Finsbury Park.

15th July 2022

Recorded during sessions for his second album ‘Seventeen Going Under’, Sam Fender has released new single ‘Alright’.

“Alright is one of the first tracks from the Seventeen Going Under era,” Sam says. “It was always a favourite of mine, and somehow didn’t make the record. It’s about growing up and the theme of cheating death.”

The track comes ahead of his huge performance at London’s Finsbury Park today.

Have a listen below.

See Sam Fender live at the following dates:

JULY
15 – Finsbury Park, London SOLD OUT
22 - Tramlines, Sheffield
23 – Truck Festival, Oxfordshire

AUGUST
15 – Sziget, Budapest
19 – Lowlands Festival, Biddinghauzen
28 – Victorious Festival, Portsmouth

Get tickets to watch Sam Fender live now.

Records & Merch

More like this

Popular right now