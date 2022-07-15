Listen Sam Fender releases new single ‘Alright’
It comes ahead of his huge show at Finsbury Park.
Recorded during sessions for his second album ‘Seventeen Going Under’, Sam Fender has released new single ‘Alright’.
“Alright is one of the first tracks from the Seventeen Going Under era,” Sam says. “It was always a favourite of mine, and somehow didn’t make the record. It’s about growing up and the theme of cheating death.”
The track comes ahead of his huge performance at London’s Finsbury Park today.
Have a listen below.
See Sam Fender live at the following dates:
JULY
15 – Finsbury Park, London SOLD OUT
22 - Tramlines, Sheffield
23 – Truck Festival, Oxfordshire
AUGUST
15 – Sziget, Budapest
19 – Lowlands Festival, Biddinghauzen
28 – Victorious Festival, Portsmouth
More like this
Jack White and Sam Fender serve up the crowd-pleasers to bring Mad Cool 2022 to a close
Local pop hero Nathy Peluso and Two Door Cinema Club also hit home runs on the festival’s final day.
Glastonbury Festival’s full stage times have been announced!
Let the annual clash-mageddon commence.
Sam Fender and Phoebe Bridgers to support The Rolling Stones at Hyde Park
The War On Drugs and Courtney Barnett are also on board for the pair of shows.
Sam Fender enters the big leagues with triumphant Wembley Arena show
His show treads a fine line perfectly; somehow managing to be both intensely moving and rousing in the same breath.