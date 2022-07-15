Recorded during sessions for his second album ‘Seventeen Going Under’, Sam Fender has released new single ‘Alright’.

“Alright is one of the first tracks from the Seventeen Going Under era,” Sam says. “It was always a favourite of mine, and somehow didn’t make the record. It’s about growing up and the theme of cheating death.”

The track comes ahead of his huge performance at London’s Finsbury Park today.

Have a listen below.