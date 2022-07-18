Rising London-based indie-grunge outfit Daisy Brain have shared their new track ‘Small Matters’.

“‘Small Matters’ is about suppressing your innermost feelings,” he explains. “Everyone has a breaking point, and little things in your day that might seem insignificant on the surface build up and put you past that threshold. This song is about that moment where the slightest thing could be the last straw and shatter your composure.

“I really wanted to channel that energy in the music with a proper wall of guitars and a really emotional vocal. This feels like a record that comes direct from a place of feeling before thinking. I love writing thoughtful, observational lyrics but sometimes a song has to come from a real rawness, and this is definitely that song.”

Check it out now below.