Baby Queen drops album title track, ‘Quarter Life Crisis’

The regal ruler of her affectionately named ‘baby kingdom’ fanbase, Baby Queen has today shared her latest single ‘Quarter Life Crisis’, ahead of the release of her debut album of the same name (out on 6th October via Polydor). The inspiration for the track came from a conversation she had with her cousin’s girlfriend, in which Baby Queen - aka Bella Latham - expressed that she “had so much responsibility”, but at the same time “still felt like a child”.

Of ‘Quarter Life Crisis’, Bella has explained: “People have this experience where you’re looking both forward and back. [A quarter life crisis is] the realisation that actually, you can’t fuck around anymore. Fucking around finally comes to an end.”



Watch the official video for ‘Quarter Life Crisis’ below.

