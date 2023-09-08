News

The song also comes accompanied by a new music video that gives a new meaning to the phrase ‘bedroom pop’. w

Baby Queen drops album title track, ‘Quarter Life Crisis’
Photo: Nicole Ngai

8th September 2023
Words: Daisy Carter

The regal ruler of her affectionately named ‘baby kingdom’ fanbase, Baby Queen has today shared her latest single ‘Quarter Life Crisis’, ahead of the release of her debut album of the same name (out on 6th October via Polydor). The inspiration for the track came from a conversation she had with her cousin’s girlfriend, in which Baby Queen - aka Bella Latham - expressed that she “had so much responsibility”, but at the same time “still felt like a child”.

Of ‘Quarter Life Crisis’, Bella has explained: “People have this experience where you’re looking both forward and back. [A quarter life crisis is] the realisation that actually, you can’t fuck around anymore. Fucking around finally comes to an end.”

Watch the official video for ‘Quarter Life Crisis’ below.

The release comes off the back of what’s been a huge summer for Baby Queen, having performed on the main stage at Reading & Leeds festival and contributed to the soundtrack for Netflix hit series Heartstopper (in which she also made a cameo!). She’ll be embarking on the first leg of her ‘Quarter Life Crisis’ tour this autumn, which will see her play the following shows:

OCTOBER
31 Brighton, Concorde 2

NOVEMBER
01 Norwich, The Waterfront
03 Birmingham, O2 Academy
04 Sheffield, Leadmill
05 Newcastle, Newcastle University
07 Glasgow, St Luke’s
09 Manchester, Academy 2
10 Liverpool, O2 Academy
11 Leeds, Stylus
13 Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
14 Bristol, Trinity Cecntre
15 London, O2 Forum Kentish Town
27 New York, Bowery Ballroom
29 Los Angeles, The Echo

