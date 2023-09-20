News

Get To Know… ratbag

She’s an artist like very few others - welcome to the weird and wonderful world of ratbag.

Today, we’re delving into the immersive world of ratbag, whose first two singles ‘rats in my walls’ and ‘exit girl’ have established her as a singular artist that merges shoegaze and art-pop-influenced sonics with Gorilllaz-esque, grotesque cartoon visuals. We caught up with ratbag to discover more about her music and monstrous bandmates….

Describe your music to us in the form of a Tinder bio.

What is tinder?

What’s the story behind your first instrument?

I got my first guitar for Christmas when I was 7 years old, called it ‘thorn’ and felt super badass. I also put a mushroom sticker on one of the tuning pegs and named it - I can’t remember the name, but it was probably super badass too.

Your work encompasses much more than music, spanning sculpture, videography, claymation and drawings too. How do different mediums help construct the visual world you’re creating?

My world has always been lingering around, sitting on a couch at the back of my head. I want you to join me in my world, to be able to see it, feel it, hear it, and that requires me to be unfettered by mediums. Using a mixture of mediums allows me to express the chaotic nature as accurately as possible.

Your debut single ‘rats in my walls’ was accompanied by a Where The Wild Things Are-esque visualiser. Where else do you draw inspiration from?

I tend to find comfort in horror. Jack Stauber, Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared, Adventure Time, and any A24 horror film always give me a dose of inspiration and I re-watch them often. I also have a dream journal that I use to keep track of my nightmares, which I often revisit.

The video for your latest track ‘exit girl’ features your bandmates. Can you introduce us, and talk us through the concept behind them?

There are 4 band members, deemo (bassist), fritz (keyboardist), slug (guitarist) and eugene (drummer). I pulled them out of my world and brought them here, because I needed a band.

deemo is reserved and enjoys his alone time. fritz is frantic, he’s always trying to get somewhere. slug is just disgusting. and eugene seems scary and is scary. They’re all scary actually, and hungry all the time. I’m trying my best to wean them off human meat but it’s proving to be a very difficult situation, so i’m keeping them locked inside my house in the meantime. I would rather not be responsible for any murders at this point in my life.

Tell us the best advice you’ve ever been given as a musician…

To listen.

Finally, we’re coming round for dinner - what are you cooking?

I’d like to keep it a surprise, but the band can’t wait to have you for dinner.

