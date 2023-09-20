Get To Know… ratbag

Hello and welcome to DIY’s introducing feature, Get To Know… which aims to get you a little bit closer to the buzziest acts that have been catching our eye as of late, and working out what makes them tick. Today, we’re delving into the immersive world of ratbag, whose first two singles ‘rats in my walls’ and ‘exit girl’ have established her as a singular artist that merges shoegaze and art-pop-influenced sonics with Gorilllaz-esque, grotesque cartoon visuals. We caught up with ratbag to discover more about her music and monstrous bandmates….

Describe your music to us in the form of a Tinder bio. What is tinder? What’s the story behind your first instrument? I got my first guitar for Christmas when I was 7 years old, called it ‘thorn’ and felt super badass. I also put a mushroom sticker on one of the tuning pegs and named it - I can’t remember the name, but it was probably super badass too. Your work encompasses much more than music, spanning sculpture, videography, claymation and drawings too. How do different mediums help construct the visual world you’re creating? My world has always been lingering around, sitting on a couch at the back of my head. I want you to join me in my world, to be able to see it, feel it, hear it, and that requires me to be unfettered by mediums. Using a mixture of mediums allows me to express the chaotic nature as accurately as possible. Your debut single ‘rats in my walls’ was accompanied by a Where The Wild Things Are-esque visualiser. Where else do you draw inspiration from? I tend to find comfort in horror. Jack Stauber, Don’t Hug Me I’m Scared, Adventure Time, and any A24 horror film always give me a dose of inspiration and I re-watch them often. I also have a dream journal that I use to keep track of my nightmares, which I often revisit.

