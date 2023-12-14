It's Chriiiiiiiiistmas! DIY’s 2023 Christmas Gift Guide!
Left all your seasonal spending ‘til the last minute? Never fear! DIY is here with our one-stop shop for all your present-buying needs.
We know what it’s like, readers; with a packed out gig schedule running from September through to the end of the year, it’s always a bit of a struggle to get time to pop to the shops, meaning Christmas shopping slips further down the list of priorities. But never fear! DIY are here to help, thanks to our handy Christmas gift guide.
Running through some of the niftiest gift ideas out there, we’ve got you covered for everyone in your life: those who like a merry festive tipple; those who’d rather ignore the fact that Heart Xmas is blaring 24 hours a day; even your balding uncle gets a look-in this year, thanks to Bombay Bicycle Club and their truly excellent merchandise.
From tech to treats (via some music merch, too, of course), here’s DIY’s 2023 Christmas Gift Guide…
TECH
Focusrite Scarlett 4th Gen 2i2 Studio
The latest update to their iconic Scarlett interface, the 4th Gen 2i2 Studio kit contains everything you need to become the next bedroom songwriting superstar. Easy to use, portable and including headphones and studio condenser mic, you’ll be smashing out the hits in no time.
RRP: £289.99
Buy it: focusrite.com
Marshall Middleton Speaker
Small but perfectly formed, Marshall’s Middleton speaker is perfect for home or outdoor use. Dreaming of summer park picnics? This baby will keep the music pumping for more than 20 hours, meaning it certainly has more stamina than any of the DIY team.
RRP: £269.99
Buy it: marshallheadphones.com
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds
With ultimate noise-cancelling capabilities, personalised CustomTune sound calibration and a case that holds up to three additional charging cycles, Bose haven’t named the newest addition to the QuietComfort family ‘Ultra’ for nothing. Go on, treat your ears - they deserve it.
RRP: £299.95
Buy it: bose.co.uk
Groov-e Soundbar
An impressive addition to any home, this speaker with built-in subwoofer easily connects to your telly, meaning you can blast out the Youtube Christmas tunes (or watch the Strictly final) with the sonic clout that deserves.
RRP: £79.99
Buy it: groov-e.co.uk
TREATS
Chilly’s coffee cup
We all know Chilly’s is the Number One for taking your hot drinks on the move - still not a convert? Sort it out! Not only is their latest Series 2 range double walled to keep the heat in, it’s also fully-customisable, from colours to engraving to their range of Liberty collabs.
RRP: £30
Buy it: chillys.com
Panettone Negroni
Fun to sip AND fun to say, this ready to drink panettone negroni is pure Christmas in a bottle. Infusing the classic gin-based cocktail with the flavours of an Italian festive bake, all you need to do is pour over ice, sit back and wait for Santa to arrive (with some more cocktails, we hope).
RRP: £31.95
Buy it: masterofmalt.com
The Curious Red Wine and Cheese Hamper
A delectable starter kit from cheese and wine pairing specialists Mouse and Grape, this hamper (also available with white wine) pairs a bottle of 2021 Montfrin la Tour Rouge and a chunky wedge of nutty comté, bringing out the best of both - with a drizzle of honey on the side for good measure.
RRP: £30
Buy it: mouseandgrape.com
No.3 Gimlet
Give the gift of delicious convenience to someone who’ll need it come Christmas Day’s cooking marathon, and send them a bottle of Berry Bros & Rudd’s pre-made No. 3 Gimlet. Citrussy, botanical, and made with their No. 3 London Dry Gin, it’ll give them the pep to push on through until pud.
RRP: £30.50
Buy it: bbr.com
MERCH
Bombay Bicycle Club Bald Point Pens
Few things have received a metaphorical standing ovation in the DIY office this year like Bombay Bicycle Club’s inspired bald point pens. No follicles? No problem! Simply turn the pens upside down and watch your fave indie boys become hirsute once more.
RRP: £10
Buy it: shop.bombaybicycleclub.club
The Beatles Christmas Jumper
If you didn’t shed a tear listening to The Beatles’ finally-finished, last ever single ‘Now and Then’, you’re a sturdier reader than us. For those whose Christmas came early from The Fab Four, grab this ‘Snow and Then’ (see what they did there?) jumper and toast the greatest to ever do it.
RRP: £44.99
Buy it: notjustclothing.co.uk
Lynks Signed Condom
Christmas is a time for spreading the love, but if you’re intending to really go for the sentiment then Lynks has got you - quite literally - covered. Grab a ‘Use It or Lose It’ themed (and signed!) condom, and you won’t have to spin any yarns to your mum about an immaculate conception.
RRP: £5
Buy it: lynkslynkslynks.bandcamp.com
Olivia Rodrigo Christmas Stocking
Just putting it out there, if Elf did a remake, our ‘Liv would make a FABULOUS Jovie. Until then, however, she’s spreading some festive cheer with these ‘GUTS’ decorated stockings, putting Saint Nick’s boring old red ones to fashion shame.
RRP: £25
Buy it: shopuk.oliviarodrigo.com