We know what it’s like, readers; with a packed out gig schedule running from September through to the end of the year, it’s always a bit of a struggle to get time to pop to the shops, meaning Christmas shopping slips further down the list of priorities. But never fear! DIY are here to help, thanks to our handy Christmas gift guide.

Running through some of the niftiest gift ideas out there, we’ve got you covered for everyone in your life: those who like a merry festive tipple; those who’d rather ignore the fact that Heart Xmas is blaring 24 hours a day; even your balding uncle gets a look-in this year, thanks to Bombay Bicycle Club and their truly excellent merchandise.

From tech to treats (via some music merch, too, of course), here’s DIY’s 2023 Christmas Gift Guide…