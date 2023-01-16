It’s not long now until most of the music industry packs its bags and heads off to Groningen for the first festival of the year, ESNS 2023. And while we’ll be travelling over there very shortly ourselves, we’ve also been working on something special ahead of time.

Every year, ESNS - fomerly known as Eurosonic Noorderslag - picks one country to quite literally focus on, by inviting a slew of their own artists to play showcases across the fest, and a host of industry experts to open up discussions at the accompanying conference.

This year’s focus country is Spain and to help celebrate this, DIY have created a special edition newspaper - title Focus on Spain - to highlight some of the brilliant Spanish artists that’ll be performing across the whole of ESNS this year.

Along with profiles on each of the sixteen artists playing the 2023 event, there’s also a rundown of some of Spain’s notable delegates, and a chat with ESNS booker Robert Meijerink.

Check out the online edition of Focus on Spain below, or if you’re heading to ESNS next week, be sure to pick one up in person!