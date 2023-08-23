Discover a taste of the Texas music scene in London and beyond

That’s what makes this coming weekend so exciting; over the next few days, an array of brilliant musicians will be playing across London (and a little further afield, too) as part of a very special Texas takeover, giving you - dear readers - the opportunity to dive into the US state’s incredible music scene. Here’s just a few of the acts you can catch over the coming days…

They say that everything’s bigger in Texas, and that’s a sentiment that applies to their music scene too. Boasting a rich, multi-faceted community of artists, the music that’s coming out of the Lone Star state spans a myriad of different genres inspired by all manner of walks of life, and it’s not just what you’d expect. From musical legends like Barry White, Buddy Holly and Willie Nelson, through to modern day greats such as Erykah Badu and Queen Beyoncé herself, the acts that have emerged from Texas are as diverse and dynamic as they come.

The Texas Gentlemen, The Blues Kitchen, London

Blending together a funky rock and roll strut with a good dose of groove, Dallas' The Texas Gentlemen will be giving punters a taste of their classic-sounding offerings when they play two shows this Thursday and Friday, down at The Blues Kitchens in Shoreditch and Camden, respectively. They're set to air cuts from their two albums - the most recent being 2020's 'Floor It!!!' - as part of the venue's A Taste of Texas celebration, which has not only showcased some of the best musical acts to come from the state, but the food and drink too. Get a good dose of soul-infused rock, grab yourself a Nitro Burger (who also hail from Dallas, much like The Texas Gentlemen), and sample one of Julian Rodarte's famous margaritas to get the full Texan experience. The Texas Gentlemen play The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch on Thursday 24th August and The Blues Kitchen Camden on Friday 25th August. Find more info here.

Josh Abbott Band, The 100 Club, London

Arguably a little closer to the country-tinged music that many of us have come to expect from Texas, the Josh Abbott Band still offer a fresh and dynamic take on the well-established genre. Having first made their mark with debut 'Scapegoat' all the way back in 2008, throughout their career, the band - who started out in Lubbock, home of the legendary Lubbock music mafia that boasted the likes of the Flatlanders and Terry Allen - have also collaborated with a host of iconic country names, including none other than Kacey Musgraves on their early track 'Oh, Tonight'. This Friday, they'll be transforming London's legendary venue The 100 Club into a classic Texan bar for the night as part of their Real Damn Good tour, with tracks from their 2020 album 'The Highway Kind'. The Josh Abbott Band play The 100 Club on Friday 25th August. Tickets are available now.

Carson Mchone, The Long Road Festival

What better way to immerse yourself in the Texan way of living than by embracing all aspects of it? The good news is that, this Bank Holiday weekend, you can do just that over at The Long Road festival in Leicestershire, where they'll be celebrating all corners of Country, Americana and Roots music culture. Nestled in amongst the hefty line-up - which includes headliners Jon Pardi and Blackberry Smoke - is singer-songwriter Carson Mchone, who hails from Austin, aka the Live Music Capital of the World® and home to Texas' most dynamic and contemporary music scene. Her 2022 album 'Still Life' showcases her vibrant and captivating brand of Americana, making her a must-watch for anyone wanting to catch a glimpse at the new generation of country music. Carson Mchone plays The Long Road Festival on Saturday 26th August. Tickets are available now.

Erykah Badu, All Points East Festival