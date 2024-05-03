We’ve also got a handy Spotify playlist where you can find all the Neu tracks we’ve been loving, so you can listen to all our hot tips in one place!

Neu Bulletins are DIY’s guide to the best and freshest new music. Your one stop shop for buzzy new bands and red hot emerging stars, it features all the tracks we’ve been rinsing at full volume over the last week.

Alien Chicks - Steve Buscemi

New from Brixton-based trio Alien Chicks, ‘Steve Buscemi’ blends biting satire with buckets of energy and irresistible spoken word delivery. The track arrives with an air of cheeky mystery, the bass line bouncing but dwelling in the minor key, before a subtle build of organic hip-hop drums, punk-rock riffs and unashamedly South London vocals are skillfully integrated. With a surprising tempo increase that adds to the sense of anxious rebellion, this single is fuzzy, crunchy, bassy and everything in between: genre-blending noise rock executed with class and intelligence. Be sure to look out for the upcoming EP, ‘Indulging the Mobs’. (Phil Taylor)

Ebbb - Himmel

The trio’s first official release, this debut is the perfect introduction to Ebbb. Featuring ethereal vocals that blend seamlessly with the track's vigorous beat, its almost tranquil introduction sets the stage for Ebbb’s superpower, revealed as ‘Himmel’ transforms with an intense, drill-like rhythm. After a wild 2023 that saw their live shows gain traction and the band become a word-of-mouth sensation, ‘Himmel’ sees them finally come out of hiding, and listeners should be tuned in to witness their magic unfold. (Katie Macbeth)

Faux Real - Love On The Ground

Purveyors of brawn-studded boy band choreography and a high-octane, avant-pop glam that takes the word ‘fun’ and dresses each letter in matching mesh-tops and toe shoes, Faux Real have returned with ‘Love On The Ground’ (which arrives alongside news of their debut album, too). Once again showcasing their formidable songwriting talent, on this delightfully surreal and satirical new cut, Planet Earth herself is framed as a clingy, betrayal-stricken lover. Atop punchy, pristinely produced beats, the Franco-American duo lay down vocal lines so catchy, they’ll be side-stepping in perfectly timed synchronicity between the synapses of your brain for months to come. (Hazel Blacher)

Fiona-Lee - Mother

Self-described via Instagram as "inspired by experiences with bad men", this statement-making debut is a striking howl against insidious industry characters (in this case, one reprehensible 'manager' in particular). Divided almost perfectly into three acts, it's defined by dynamic shifts that each arrive just as you begin to think you've got the measure of the track; deliberately plotted and intuitively executed, they're a suitably textured backdrop for the vocal line's Florence Welch-like, vibrato-tinged rawness. A vulnerable yet coolly confident opening statement, 'Mother' finds Fiona-Lee willfully tugging at a past thread, intent on unraveling the whole emotional tapestry. (Daisy Carter)

Broadsheets - Chevron

Hailing from Bristol, Broadsheets weave layers of electronics loops and corroded guitars on new single ‘Chevron’. Inspired by genres ranging from trip-hop to slowcore, the result is something quite haunting, merging moments of atmospheric bliss with visceral, almost unsettling sounds across the five-minute runtime. As unique as it is intriguing, Broadsheets sound like nothing else on the scene right now and are definitely a band to keep your eye on. (Gemma Cockrell)



Lip Filler - CARLING

Lifted from their upcoming EP ‘witchescrew’, London five-piece Lip Filler’s latest single ‘CARLING’ was originally only written as a setlist filler, before quickly becoming a flashy, live-exclusive fan favourite. It’s a dose of irate, thunderous energy, painted by a maelstrom of unapologetically booming drums and punchy, distorted guitars, all buried neatly between breathless, soaring vocals from lead singer George Tucker. The wider EP (expected 24th May via Chess Club) showcases a band insistent in taking more risks in their creativity, and these are risks that certainly seem to be paying off. (Kyle Roczniak)

Mouse Teeth - The Original Of Laura

Following previous singles ‘Rituals’ and ‘Playing the Hermit’, Mouse Teeth’s ‘The Original of Laura’ provides another piece in the puzzle of her just-dropped EP ‘Ten of Swords’. The musical project of Leicester-born Nancy Dawkins, Mouse Teeth’s output is defined by her ability to combine poetry with musical talent, crafting lyrics which sound as if captivating spells are being cast over the distorted guitars swelling in the background. ‘The Original of Laura’ sees her continue to develop and establish this sound, and is another captivating track from one of the Midlands’ finest. (Gemma Cockrell)

Soo Joo (feat. Hudson Mohawke) - Running Water

Marking her first release under LUCKYME, Soo Joo returns with ‘Running Water’, an entrancing deep-dive into the transience of life. Co-produced alongside new labelmate Hudson Mohawke, it arrives just under a year after the supermodel debuted her artist project. Leaning into an explorative way of thinking, the track blends graceful vocals with slightly distorted, percussive rhythms to make for a subtly haunting listening experience. In line with its title, ‘Running Water’ is an entirely unrestrained cut, and continues to redefine what can be expected next from the multi-hyphenate. (Emily Savage)

ERNIE - Laundry Day Dreaming