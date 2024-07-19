The Neu Bulletin (EFÉ, Peter Xan, Monobloc and more!)

We’ve also got a handy Spotify playlist where you can find the full slate of the Neu tracks we’ve been loving, so you can listen to all our hot tips in one place!

Neu Bulletins are DIY’s guide to the best and freshest new music. Your one stop shop for buzzy new bands and red hot emerging stars, this bumper two week roundup features some of the tracks we’ve been rinsing at full volume over the last fortnight.

EFÉ - 2000SEVEN

With two shimmery EPs under her belt, Dublin's EFÉ has brought a fun, personable sense of renewal to bedroom pop, and latest single '2000SEVEN' finds her putting a grungy spin on the genre. True to its name, its crunchy riffs and driving, thumping percussion are reminiscent of your favourite 2000s garage band, contrasting with her meditative vocal style for a standout arrangement. And once its hooky chorus hits, there's the sense that this could background a film's daydreamy 'dear diary...' moment too ("Cause I know I’m gonna get to you / When times are getting rough, I’m getting close to you"). Bolstered by its colourful, comical accompanying video, '2000SEVEN' serves as the perfect introduction to anyone who's unfamiliar with EFÉ. (Kayla Sandiford)

Peter Xan - Empty Space

Peter Xan has been working hard to blur musical genre boundaries, and with 'Empty Space' he continues that distinctly upward trajectory while, paradoxically, remaining determinedly underground. His latest is an energetic rush from the start, pounding the listener with fuzzy guitars and metronomic drums, making for a catchy slice of nu-metal/rock. All well and good, but he also blends rich, soulful sung vocals and trap/garage-influenced spoken word sections, ensuring 'Empty Space' warrants a deeper look, too. (Phil Taylor)

Monobloc - Where Is My Garden

Channeling the spirit of New York City’s Lower East Side circa 2001, the second single from Big Apple five-piece Monobloc is a gritty concoction of catchy riffs, nonchalant vocal delivery - courtesy of frontman Timothy Waldron - and indie sleaze era aesthetics. Amidst the post-punk melodies and hooks, however, lies Springsteen-inspired lyricism that sees Waldron articulate the disillusionment of city life: “Where is my garden? Where are my friends? Will it always feel like the end?” he questions within the melancholic yet earwormy chorus. All in, it's an alluring DIY bop from one of NYC’s hotly tipped young bands. (Matthew McLister)

Saloon Dion - Carnival

Influenced by Britpop, post-punk, and everything in between, the second single from Bristol rising stars Saloon Dion's upcoming EP 'Where You'll Find Me' features brooding bass lines and chaotic yet fitting bongo intermissions. A summer belter in its own right, the band’s newest release showcases their addictive sound and boundless talent - two things that have quickly established them as ones to watch in the South West and beyond. (Neve Dawson)

Kitty Fitz - Laughing Stock

Her first release since last year’s ‘All My Own Stunts’ EP, the new single from South London’s Kitty Fitz carries all the transformative warmth of that first sip of delicious coffee on a bleary-brained morning; of a timely hug in a moment of loneliness. Despite a lyric which sees Fitz venting those self-crushing inner-demons (“Why even bother / I’m such a waste of time?”), the sweetened, bedroom-pop of ‘Laughing Stock’ sounds so light, breezy and optimistic that listening is an act of restoration, a sharp intake of breath that says ,”yes, we got this”, and then, just maybe, “let’s fucking go”. (Elvis Thirlwell)

Imogen and the Knife - Paris Night

Bringing her Northern songwriting roots to South-East London, Imogen and the Knife showcases striking transparency on ‘Paris Night’. The final cut to be lifted from her debut EP ‘Some Kind Of Love’, it’s an intricate display of musicality that secures her manifesto for the project. Building her vision around vivid storytelling, there’s a tenderness to the track, but one that feels equally empowering. As graceful lead vocals meet delicate piano melodies, and the arrangement builds to a transcendent, string-laden crescendo, Imogen’s assured claiming of her artistry is left under no doubt. (Emily Savage)

October and The Eyes - Rubber Gloves

One woman project October and The Eyes has built a steady following over the past few years, and 'Rubber Gloves' (lifted from her just-dropped 'Certificate Of Participation' EP) proves the hype is justified, with shades of post-punk and glam rock pointing to a crystal-clear artistic vision. The likes of Siouxie and The Banshees and Yeah Yeah Yeahs are touchstones, but October's latest nevertheless feels contemporary, with a perpetual energy that's hard not to resonate with. (Christopher Connor)

Jopy - Graveyard Romance