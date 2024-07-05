We’ve also got a handy Spotify playlist where you can find the full slate of the Neu tracks we’ve been loving, so you can listen to all our hot tips in one place!

Neu Bulletins are DIY’s guide to the best and freshest new music. Your one stop shop for buzzy new bands and red hot emerging stars, this bumper two week roundup features some of the tracks we’ve been rinsing at full volume over the last fortnight.

Juliet Ivy - 4 foot 2

There's no denying the beauty and fragility offered in the opening bars of '4 foot 2'. It's sunlit, dreamy, and softly low-key, leaning on gentle acoustic guitar and Juliet Ivy's reliably intimate, whispery vocals. You may wonder if the world needs more songs in this vein, but this singer-songwriter from New York proves there is always room for honest, relatable music. Offering a candid glimpse into tough times, told through the eyes of her inner child, here Juliet brings a distinct sense of renewed resolve and cathartic realisation to the table. (Phil Taylor)

Good Neighbours - Daisies

So far this year, alt-pop outfit Good Neighbours have been making waves and building hype in a short span of time, with their tracks both going viral and becoming instant fan favourites. Now, the duo roar back with 'Daisies'; recently premiered at London's Village Underground, it's been described by members Scott and Oli as "a low self-esteem anthem about falling back in love with yourself". Capturing the sound of summer with a ferocious, almost punk energy and a soaring chorus, it further showcases their lyrical prowess and expert ear for a catchy pop tune. (Chris Connor)

Welly - Deere John

Agents of a nostalgic, high octane chaos, Southampton-born and Brighton-based Welly have unleashed their latest single ‘Deere John’. Drenched in a syrupy fervour with a quintessential Britpop essence, the rising five piece’s freshest offering tells the tale of an adulterous husband entrenched in the monotonous routines of suburban isolation through the curious lens of a neighbour. With a sound anchored by its unabashed silliness and engineered to be belted out at extremely high volumes in sweaty, raucous pits, ‘Deere John’ sees Welly turning up all the dials to 10, and having a bloody lot of fun while they do it. (Hazel Blacher)

Hope Tala - Bad Love God

Hope Tala has returned with her second single of the year, ‘Bad Love God’. Penned on a hot summer’s day when the West London artist felt compelled to tell a dramatic tale inspired by the grip of a new romantic obsession, the track has the same relaxing, languorous feel as the day on which it was written, whilst still maintaining the upbeat, feel-good vibes that any good song about falling in love should have. (Gemma Cockrell)

Esme Emerson - Fade Out

'Fade Out,' lifted from Esme Emerson's recently released EP 'Big Leap, No Faith, Small Chancer,' is a standout alt-indie track with dreampop sensibilities. This British-Chinese sibling duo blends sugary sweetness with a touch of melancholy, and this cut comes accompanied by a music video rich in nostalgia, featuring the pair reliving childhood memories with their alien puppet friend. 'Fade Out' captivates with its ethereal sound and evocative visuals, making it a hugely memorable entry in their growing discography. (Sadie Rycraft)

Hohnen Ford - I Wish I Had A God

In her own words, North London singer-songwriter Hohnen Ford has poured her heart and soul into her songs, which have been carefully pieced together from her childhood bedroom. Ford’s latest single ‘I Wish I Had A God’ lands with immense vulnerability, a perfect representation of the unfeigned spirit of her music. The track contemplates grief with a minimalistic arrangement, haunting lyricism, and smooth, clear vocals, which are delicately reflective against the melancholic piano melody. The space within the song seems to emphasise the weight of absence that comes with loss, especially alongside the longing that occupies Ford’s lyrics (“And what would I wish for with a penny to spend? / I’d wish I had a God so I could see you again” are particularly resonant lines). In communicating her pain through her art, Ford accesses a profound rawness and places herself in a position to provide her audience with the knowledge that they are not alone in their experiences of loss – a beautiful and necessary sentiment. (Kayla Sandiford)

Dog Race - The Leader

Dog Race's new single, 'The Leader,' continues to solidify their place in the alternative and art-goth scene with its unorthodox and somewhat spooky vocals - vocals which tally with the track's stunning, folk horror-inspired video, in which vocalist Katie Healy is buried alive. The song's narrative, centered on a protagonist grappling with a fee to cross into the afterlife, showcases Dog Race's talent for blending haunting storytelling with their distinctive, evocative music, and 'The Leader' acts as a seamless continuation of their output thus far. (Sadie Rycraft)

Human Interest - Better Press Repeat

'Better Press Repeat’ is the second offering from Human Interest’s forthcoming EP, ‘Smile While You’re Losing (An Audio Guide To Wellness)’, but the new release actually harks back to 2020, having been written during the first lockdown. However, rather than being a depressing period for the band, it appears this was in fact a window of creativity, and 'Better Press Repeat' communicates their yearning to start over via brooding instrumentals and subtly anthemic vocals. (Gemma Cockrell)

Alessi Rose - CRUSH!