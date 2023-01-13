It’s no secret that festivals have been forced to look a little different over the past few years, so it’s brilliant to confirm that - after two years of having to shape shift into more online-focussed events - ESNS, aka Eurosonic Noorderslag, will be back in full swing for 2023; what’s even better is DIY will be heading back there too.

As of next week, the city of Groningen in the Netherlands will be transformed into a music industry hub, with hundreds of new artists travelling across Europe to take over its venues each evening. And while there’s plenty of other activities to delve in across its three days - a full blown conference! The Music Moves Europe Awards! - it’s the live music that we’re most excited to get stuck into.

Ahead of the 2023 edition of ESNS, here are just a few of DIY’s favourite new acts, who’ll be appearing across the line-up…