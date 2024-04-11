Conan Gray: Heaven Sent

‘Found Heaven’ is therefore “a culmination of me discovering all of the best music ever made, [all] within the last few years,” Gray says. “It’s been so cool getting to discover all this cream-of-the-crop music in my adulthood, when I can really appreciate it. I get to approach these legendary artists almost like they’re new to me.” The heartache-fuelled ‘Alley Rose’, for example, was written whilst “thinking about Elton [John]”. A track penned as Gray forlornly wandered the streets of London, it finds him pouring that pain into careening, wailing vocals and melodies pounded into the piano, evoking the weighty catharsis of Elton’s most powerful ballads.

Gray fell in love for the first time last year, going from singing about love as an artistic subject from the outside looking in to finally owning that experience for himself. “I’m super developed in certain ways, but also deeply underdeveloped in others,” he shares candidly. “Like, the fact that I’d never dated anyone until last year made me feel very different to other people.”

When that relationship ended, Gray found his world rocked. “I’d never felt that way in my life,” he recalls. “Now, the album sounds like a time capsule to me. Of how weird I felt when I was falling in love for the first time, and then how fucking weird I felt when everything fell apart.” That formative heartbreak became, partly, the driver behind his full-bodied indulgence in the music of a bygone era. “I felt so scared to exist in reality while I was going through all that,” he reflects. “I became obsessed with listening to old music. I don’t think I listened to anything that was made in 2023.

“I kind of took that principle of being brave and ‘finding heaven’ and carried it on in my own life,” Gray adds. “Falling in love is a very scary thing. I’m someone who will very much cut off all emotions for the sake of self-protection. But in my more recent years, I’ve learned that that’s just such a fucking waste of life. You’ve got to let your heart get broken; you’ve got to be vulnerable. It’s the only way you can grow as a person. And so I definitely spent a good amount of last year in London, walking through the fog, headphones on, listening to Wolf Alice ‘Don’t Delete the Kisses’,” he indulges, gamely. “Just walking around, drinking my coffee, being so sad. It was perfect.”