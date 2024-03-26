Lynks: Let’s Ride

In person, Lynks is a softer presence than their deliberately brash music might suggest. Their conversational style – witty, inquisitive, a little bit existential – makes sense when they say they studied psychology at university. "I know we should be talking about the album, not the science of gay self esteem issues," they caveat later on. When we meet at a south London pub that looks bare in its mid-afternoon lull, Lynks (who also uses he and she pronouns) is happy to show their face, though they have no intention of ever going maskless in their art. "I've got rid of all pictures of my face from the internet so no one's gonna find it," they say, before lamenting the fact that their government name is already "out there" thanks to previous interviews. "I'm trying to get rid of that [too]. I wanna be like Banksy.”

So, why no mask today then? "It just feels a bit self-important," they say. "When I do Zoom interviews, I don't put the camera on, but I'm not gonna sit in the Sun of Camberwell with a fucking gimp mask on." Lynks the person may be less spiky than on record, but they're just as funny and plain-speaking. When we ask about their surreal but surprisingly soothing 2020 bop 'How to Make a Béchamel Sauce in 10 Steps (with Pictures)', they reply: “I had a gig in two days and I had the béchamel sauce recipe open on my laptop because I was making a meal. So I just hit play on the beat and read through the whole recipe."

For the record, they don't really see Lynks as a persona or alter ego. "It's more like putting on a green screen suit – you know, the ones with dots on them that let you turn into anything [with CGI]," they say. On stage, Lynks is a frequently topless choreo demon who makes any venue feel like a mosh pit in a gay club. They liken their live set to "a big pop diva show, but kind of thrown in a wood-chipper". And because Lynks draws from avant-garde performance art – before they sing an 'Abomination' song called 'CPR', a dancer pretends to faint so Lynks can bring them back to life – they can be as "manic and mad and gothy and punky" as they want.

"We're so limited by the bodies we're in and [notions of] what someone who looks like you is meant to do," they say. "I hate to say it, but people would cringe at the stuff I do on stage if I wasn't in a Lynks outfit. It would feel so incongruous, like, why is this very sweet-looking boy doing all these crazy sex songs?"