Hemmings drew inspiration for the EP from films such as Paris, Texas and Lost in Translation - so much so that his current locks even pay slight homage to the former’s famous image of a blonde Nastassja Kinski. “I was slightly inspired by it for this…” he grins, pointing at his hair. More importantly, he connected with how both films intertwine loneliness, movement, landscape and the city. ‘boy’ sees the musician exploring the growing pains of his late twenties, with Hemmings casting his gaze onto the places that have shaped him.

“For me, the first album sounds a little bit naive in a way, and I’m sure this will in a few years time too. But for right now, this sums up getting to your late twenties and being like, ‘Oh shit. This feels different, and everything else looks different around me’,” he says. “In my experience, you have a handle on life thus far, and then you get a couple years down the road and you’re like, ‘uhhhh, I didn’t know anything when I was that age’. And I imagine that just keeps happening until you die.” He pauses, and laughs. “Which is unfortunate! But that’s just the human experience. I think that’s why it’s important for me to keep checking in with this project, because it allows growth – personally, not even just creatively.”

The growth between now and when Hemmings first broke into the music scene aged 16 is exponential and, in many ways, his friendship with his 5SOS bandmates has been his saving grace in navigating it all. He’s especially grateful that he’s able to explore music independently without worrying about the future of his band. “We all want the band to last a long time,” he explains. “This might not be the only route to do that, but it’s certainly one of them. We’ve got four people who could each write, sing, produce their own solo albums - which is so amazing. And that’s why, to me, the band is so powerful. We all could do it on our own.

“I think with a band like us - there’s gonna be things you need to do [independently],” he nods. “For me, for the band to be a legacy band, for it to last a long time, this is something I needed to explore.”