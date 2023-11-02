You’ve recently released your new single ‘Bigger’, which explores undergoing growth as an adult. In what ways do you feel you’ve changed since the start of your career?

I think the biggest shift has been going from this feeling of chasing my career and needing external validation to now just embodying and being Fazerdaze. I feel a lot less worried about what people think, and I have more faith in the process of creating and performing. I also don’t feel this desperation to ‘make it’, I know I’m a boss and I just love what I do. I’m also a lot kinder to myself now - my internal dialogue is much more of a friend to me these days.

Do you think of each project as a new ‘era’ of Fazerdaze? In your mind, what’s the throughline from your debut EP to now?

Yes, I definitely see each body of work as an era. 'Fazerdaze' EP (2014) was the era of me trying to create something from scratch for the first time ever. That’s why it was self-titled - I didn’t know what it was at the time. 'Morningside' (2017) was an era of falling in love but questioning if I was loveable back. There is so much doubt, uncertainty, and insecurity on that record. Then 'Break!' (2022) was me after literally having a mental breakdown, leaving Morningside (the suburb), and abolishing societal constructs of “womanhood”.

'Break!' is all about deconditioning my brain, unlearning, and starting again. I had a lot of repressed rage in that era and needed to let everything in my life unravel. I am excited to move into this next era, starting with ‘Bigger’. I won’t give it all away as there is more to come, so I’ll let it speak for itself. Each body of work is reflective of where I’m at on my human journey!

‘Bigger’ also touches on the pressures of international touring. How do you go about reconciling your career and the travelling it entails with your life in New Zealand? How does the experience of playing at home compare with international shows?

I struggle leading up to tours, honestly. I get mad anxiety at the idea of being so far away from my home and routine. But conversely, once I am in the swing of an international tour, I feel myself finding a flow and stepping into bigger shoes on stage. I think playing shows back at home is more comfortable initially, but there are often so many people I know in the audience that I can be a bit afraid to fail or try something new.

